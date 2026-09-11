Pitching Matchups for Phillies' Upcoming Series Against Braves Revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball for quite some time now. With the middle of September nearly here, the team is continuing to push closer to a playoff spot.

Considering how poorly the Phillies played to start the season, their turnaround has been remarkable. Philadelphia was 10 games under the .500 mark at one point, but has since completely turned things around.

Now, with making the playoffs seemingly to be pretty close to a sure thing for the franchise, they are going to try and position themselves the best they can. Whether it be the top wild card spot or winning the NL East, the Phillies would like to have home-field advantage in their first round of the playoffs, and that is possible.

Over the weekend, they will be playing a massive three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. After splitting one last weekend against their division rival, the Phillies will be hoping to win this series, and the pitching matchups are set.

Pitching Matchups vs. Braves

Pitching matchups for Phillies-Braves this weekend in Atlanta:



Fri.- Aaron Nola (6-10, 4.76) vs. Chris Sale (14-9, 2.10)

Sat.- Jesus Luzardo (14-5, 2.87) vs. Tyler Mahle (5-10, 4.05)

Sun.- Andrew Painter (3-9, 5.71) vs. Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.46) — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 10, 2026

With this being another pivotal series for the Phillies and the last time that they will meet with Atlanta this year, another strong series against them will be important.

On Friday, it is going to be a good matchup between Aaron Nola and Chris Sale. Philadelphia faced Sale last week, and he was able to outduel Cristopher Sanchez in a close game.

Nola also pitched well in the series last weekend, but took a no-decision in the game following a really strong outing.

Following that exciting matchup on Friday will be Jesus Luzardo taking the hill against Tyler Mahle. This feels like the game that Philadelphia will be the most likely to win, considering the matchup and how well Luzardo has pitched of late.

On Monday, the southpaw threw a complete-game shutout in his best performance of the season.

In the finale, it will be Andrew Painter facing off against Grant Holmes. Painter has been much better since returning from the minors, and the team will need more of that from him down the stretch.

The right-hander had a really tough day against the Houston Astros on Monday, and will certainly be hungry to bounce back. Overall, the Phillies usually will feel good about the matchups heading into the series.

With the lead in the NL East being a close one for the Braves, this series very well could be the determining factor of who walks away with the divisional crown.