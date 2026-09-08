4 Biggest Phillies Takeaways From Series With Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies entered their four-game series four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race; they exited it in the same spot.

The teams alternated wins and losses, with the Braves winning Games 1 and 3 and the Phillies coming away victorious in Games 2 and 4. That isn’t the outcome Philadelphia was hoping for, as they have lost the tiebreaker to Atlanta, making their deficit essentially 4.5 games.

A few shortcomings popped up during the four-game set, but there were also some very positive developments along the way. Let’s take a look at the four biggest takeaways from the series.

4. Phillies can compete in the National League

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) and pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) celebrate win against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia was hoping for more than a split to shave some games off their deficit in the standings. While that didn’t occur, the Phillies at least know they can hang with the Braves, and likely other contenders in the NL.

Philadelphia could have easily won three out of these four games, with a late-game meltdown costing them Game 3. This was a much more competitive series than when they faced off in April, with the Phillies' turnaround looking to be legitimate.

3. Kyle Schwarber has found his power stroke

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) watches his home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia lineup has done a complete 180-degree turn when it comes to their approach at the plate. In August, they were one of the most productive teams in baseball despite not hitting as many home runs as months past.

However, Kyle Schwarber has brought that power stroke back just in time. He hit a home run in three straight games against Atlanta, giving him an MLB-high 43 long balls. His performance in the leadoff spot is imperative to the team finding success as a high on-base player and their most feared slugger.

Getting hot in the final weeks of the season will help them chase down the Braves and hold off the Chicago Cubs for the No. 1 Wild Card spot.

2. Starting rotation is arguably the best in baseball

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) walks off the kind after the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the postseason rolls around, the Phillies might only need to use three starters. Even if they have to go to a fourth, this series confirmed that the rotation is the strength of this squad heading down the stretch.

Cristopher Sanchez allowed the most earned runs of any starting pitcher for Philadelphia with three, all of which came in the second inning of his outing. Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola both allowed only one earned run. Jesus Luzardo threw a complete-game shutout for the first time in his career.

All of them threw at least six innings in their starts. Out of the 12 runs allowed in the series, the starters gave up only five in 28 innings of work. This leads into the biggest takeaway of the series.

1. Bullpen is troublesome again

Sep 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia’s outlook is completely different had the bullpen been able to do its job this series. They needed only six outs to win a second game in a row, but Alex McFarlane came up short in his first real test as the setup man, and then Jhoan Duran surrendered a run to lose the game in the ninth inning.

Orion Kerkering is set for a new role after he gave up a two-run home run in Game 1 after McFarlane threw a dominant seventh inning, which earned him the opportunity two days later. Jonathan Bowlan has given up a run in three of his last four outings.

Interim manager Don Mattingly has his hands full trying to figure out how to piece together the end of games once his starter is finished for the night.