Phillies Make Determination on Bryce Harper Moving Positions

The Philadelphia Phillies have a massive void to fill in their lineup in the outfield and are on the search for a right fielder.

With Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both out for the remainder of the season, Dave Dombrowski is looking to make an impact addition. Production in the right field has been down throughout the MLB, so acquiring a player at the spot is going to be costly.

Looking to help the team in any way possible, star Bryce Harper has volunteered to move back to the outfield, with the impression that it would help the team address their need for a right-handed bat if first base were opened up.

He has not played right field since April 2022, when he suffered a ligament tear in his elbow, but would be willing to go back out to the grass temporarily to help out the squad.

Phillies won't be moving Bryce Harper back to outfield

Jun 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Since then, Harper has been playing first base. It has certainly helped keep him healthy and productive at the plate, where he remains as dangerous as any hitter in the league. However, that move isn’t something the organization is willing to make, as shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

“The Phillies appreciate the gesture, but are passing, having no interest in moving Harper back to the outfield and risking injury.

They will continue to look for a right-handed hitting outfielder,” Nightingale wrote.

Harper will do anything in his power to help the team win, and moving back to the outfield, even short-term, would help Philadelphia. However, the organization is making the right move by not disrupting the veteran and moving him back to the grass.

For starters, it is fair to wonder what kind of production he would provide in the outfield at this stage of his career. He is in his age-33 season, and even when he was playing in the grass full-time, he wasn’t impactful with the glove.

Bryce Harper bat too important to risk injury

Jun 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In 2021, he had a Total Fielding Runs Above Average of -15. His Total Fielding Runs Above Average per 1,200 innings was -16. -6 Defensive Runs Saved were recorded as well, per Baseball Reference.

This year, he has not been good playing defensively at first base, with -8 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 1st percentile. From that perspective, it couldn’t have hurt trying him out in the outfield because he couldn’t be any less impactful defensively.

However, the biggest reason against moving Harper is keeping him in the lineup with how productive his bat is. Since moving to first base permanently, he has played in at least 126 games in three consecutive years and is on pace to do it a fourth time in 2026.

He remains impactful at the plate with a .259/.367/.506 with a 134 OPS+. Harper has hit 16 home runs, 13 doubles and two triples with 43 RBI.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!