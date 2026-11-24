The offseason is underway, and with the CBA set to expire soon, the Philadelphia Phillies are running out of time to make some moves.

Following a fifth straight year of making the postseason, the Phillies once again have headed into the winter with a couple of clear needs. Philadelphia might have been able to keep their postseason streak alive, but it was not an easy year for the team.

The Phillies started out the season 9-19, and they fired their manager, Rob Thomson, in hopes of salvaging their season. Don Mattingly took over, and Philadelphia was able to go on a nice run, but they struggled down the stretch, and it took them until the final game to make the postseason.

Now, as the team tries to fix some of the issues that resulted in their early playoff exit and the struggles during the year, one of them is rather glaring.

Recently, Brian Murphy of MLB listed each position and the team that needed to upgrade it the most. For Philadelphia, right field was their honor of needing to upgrade the most.

Right Field for Phillies Seen as One of Top Needs in Baseball

Jun 10, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis García #53 leaves the game injured during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Philadelphia could have also been in the running for the relief pitcher spot, right field and offensive production in the outfield as a whole have been a problem.

Last offseason, the team signed Adolis Garcia to help be the answer in right field. Unfortunately, as the right-handed slugger they were hoping to help balance the lineup, he struggled early on and also got hurt.

The team really didn’t have another strong option to replace him, and in the second half of the season it was Bryce Harper who went back to right field to close out the year.

Harper was willing to make the move back to the outfield to help the team, and they traded for Luis Arraez and switched things around in their infield. However, at Harper’s age, he is not an everyday outfielder, and he will be back at first base in 2027.

With free agency and the trade market available for the Phillies to seek some upgrades, the player that would make the most sense for the team to land is Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

Philadelphia is seen as one of the favorites to land the young slugger, and he checks a lot of boxes for the franchise. Overall, right field is certainly a major need for the team and one that the Phillies should address in a major way.