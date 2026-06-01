Phillies Need These Three Players to Improve in June

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into June over the .500 mark and looking to build some momentum now.

Following a good West Coast trip to end the month, the Phillies were able to get and stay over the .500 mark to end the month of May, which was an impressive accomplishment.

This is a team that was (9-19) to start the year, but now is (30-29) and playing some great ball. As shown by the complete turnaround for their record, May was a very good month for the team. The pitching staff was what really shined with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler both pitching excellent.

Furthermore, even though some of their hitters performed well, the team is still lacking offensively. As they prepare for June, there are a few players that need to improve for the team to continue their success.

Justin Crawford

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As one of the most highly regarded prospects in the system, the Phillies have given Crawford a lot of playing time as a rookie. Unfortunately, he has not hit the ground running and has struggled quite a bit. In May, he slashed .195/.253/.312 with two home runs, seven RBI, and five stolen bases. As showcased by his five stolen bases, he can be a weapon for the team when he gets on base. Unfortunately, he has struggled to do that.

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The former All-Star slugger has not had a good season so far and is one of the right-hand hitters the team needs more from. In May, he slashed .189/.222/.306 with three home runs and eight RBI.

While he did hit a home run in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres, the overall month was still a very poor one for Turner. The Phillies expect him to be one of the best players on the team, and they have to be concerned with his level of production so far. With June here, Turner needs to get his season going.

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Arguably, one of the biggest disappointments for the Phillies so far this season has been their free-agent addition from the Texas Rangers. Despite not performing well at the plate for the last couple of years with the Rangers, Philadelphia brought him in to be an upgrade over Nick Castellanos. While he has provided some improved play defensively, he has not been a positive contributor at the plate. In May, he slashed .125/.218/.182 with just one home run and four RBI. As Philadelphia gets set for June, Garcia is arguably the player who they need to turn it around the most.