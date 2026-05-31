Phillies Have Clear Concern Heading Into June

The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to get back over the .500 mark, and while it has been an impressive streak, there are still some concerns.

Following a (9-19) start to the year, the Phillies have fought their way back to over the .500 mark with a (30-28) record following a win on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the team will be hoping to win the series on Sunday and cap off a great road trip, they are undoubtedly thinking about the rest of the season as well. This is a team that came into the year with high expectations. Even though things looked bleak to start, they are back on track.

However, while the group is playing well, there are rightfully some concerns. Since the return of Zack Wheeler, the starting rotation has been great as a unit. While there have been some inconsistencies along the way, the unit overall has been strong. However, while the rotation is living up to the hype, the batting order is not. This is a group that has been mediocre at best this year, and they have a couple of key areas of concern.

Outfielder Production is the Main Concern Heading into June

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When looking at the struggles of the lineup, it is fairly easy to see where they are lacking. This is a unit that has struggled against left-handed pitchers all year, and a main reason for that has been the ineffectiveness of their right-handed hitters.

There have been some signs of improvement for both Alec Bohm and Trea Turner of late, but they will need to keep that going. Furthermore, while Philadelphia will be in much better shape if they get on track, two of their three starting outfielders have really struggled.

Production offensively from both Adolis Garcia and Justin Crawford has not been good this year. If the Phillies want to be taken seriously as a contender, it appears that two outfielders could be a need and not a want this summer.

While Crawford is still a young player and finding his way this year, Garcia is a veteran who has not been performing well for a few campaigns. The slugger has at least been better defensively than Nick Castellanos in right field, but the offensive production has been largely non-existent.

It has been a great month of May for the Phillies to be able to get back over the .500 mark. However, there are some rightful concerns about the lineup, and Philadelphia will need to address them soon.