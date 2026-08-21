Phillies Need to Strongly Consider Gage Wood for Call-Up

The 2026 MLB season has been a roller coaster ride for the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are currently riding a peak on a six-game winning streak.

Things are clicking on all cylinders as they are 70-58, putting some game pressure on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race, as they are five games behind.

More importantly, they have stabilized their place in the NL Wild Card race, sitting two games ahead of the San Diego Padres and three ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are the last team on the outside looking in.

While the job is far from done, the Phillies are in a much better spot now than even a week ago, which speaks volumes about how quickly things can change. Because of that, the team needs to remain open to the idea of Gage Wood throwing Big League innings in 2026.

Gage Wood can help Phillies down the stretch

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates at the end of the eighth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arkansas, part of the reason Philadelphia liked Wood was because of how Major League-ready he was thought to be. The Phillies have stated time and time again that they are focused on developing him as a starting pitcher, but a late-season call-up as a relief pitcher should be strongly considered.

The bullpen has been a trouble spot for Philadelphia at times in 2026. They had a similar sentiment about not turning to top-ranked prospect Alex McFarlane, but now he is back in the Big Leagues, pitching in middle relief.

Something similar can certainly occur with Wood, who has the four-seam fastball to get Major League hitters out right now. Focused on improving his slider, which he has done with Double-A Reading, the talented righty is looking more and more ready for a second aggressive promotion this year.

He began the season with Single-A Clearwater and, after eight appearances, was promoted to Double-A Reading, skipping High-A Jersey Shore. Wood has run into some struggles with a 4.89 ERA with Reading, but the hitter-friendly home ballpark has certainly played a role in that.

His peripherals remain incredibly strong. He has struck out 72 of the 216 batters he has faced with the Fighting Phils in 49.2 innings pitched and has walked only 13. That kind of control is elite for any pitcher, let alone as young as Wood is.

That ability to miss bats is something that could certainly play at the highest level. When rosters expand for the stretch run of the regular season, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization should be strongly considered for a promotion to the Big Leagues.

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