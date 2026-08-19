Phillies Have Only One Prospect Ranked in Top 10 of Position

The Philadelphia Phillies are perpetually in win-now mode, which means president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is focusing on how he can improve the Big League club to be in the best position for a World Series run.

One of the casualties of such a game plan is the farm system. Under Dombrowski, prospects are used as bargaining chips usually, with a few building blocks for the Major League team emerging.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford were both top 100 prospects who graduated from prospect status this year. That thinned out the Phillies’ farm system, along with deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Alas, it should come as no surprise that Philadelphia has only one player that was featured on any of the top 10 lists for prospects by position: right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, a first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Gage Wood is only Phillies prospect ranked in top 10 at position

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He landed at No. 4 among right-handed pitching prospects in the game, behind only Seth Hernandez of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Ryan Sloan of the Seattle Mariners and Jackson Flora of the San Francisco Giants.

Wood is already with Double-A Reading and could factor into the mix for the Phillies down the stretch. He has experience working out of the bullpen during his first two years at Arkansas, but for now, the franchise is focused on developing him as a relief pitcher.

That could certainly change down the stretch when it will be all hands on deck for a playoff push. Philadelphia originally didn’t plan on using Alex McFarlane in the Big Leagues, but he is part of their bullpen now.

A starter for the National League in the Futures Game, Wood has a four-seam fastball that looks like it would be effective in the Major Leagues right now. Since joining the organization, they have expanded his repertoire to include a split-finger that he deploys as a changeup to go along with a curveball and slider.

All six strikeouts tonight from the @Phillies top prospect Gage Wood! #GoFightins pic.twitter.com/9N5XwFJbFc — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) August 15, 2026

The future looks incredibly bright for Wood as long as he can stay healthy. Inability to stay on the field is the exact reason why Aidan Miller isn’t featured on any of these lists currently.

The No. 2 player in the Phillies’ farm system has not played yet this season because of a back injury. A year of development lost has clouded his future with the franchise since he has eight games of experience above Double-A.

Had he been healthy, Miller would very likely be knocking on the door of prospect graduation as one of the top 10 shortstop prospects in baseball.