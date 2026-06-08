Phillies Prospect Could End Up Replacing Andrew Painter in Rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some very good baseball of late after their slow start. However, they do have some areas of concern that the team must address.

Following their awful start to the campaign, the Phillies have been able to bounce back and are over the .500 mark with a few games to spare. The team wisely made the decision to get rid of Rob Thomson, and that was a move that proved to be a smart one.

Don Mattingly has seemingly pushed a lot of the right buttons for the team so far, and the Phillies have responded well to their new manager. However, while the team is playing better, they are far from perfect.

The lineup is understandably a concern for the team, with really just three hitters performing well. Before the trade deadline, this seems like an area that they will have to address if they are going to be a true contender.

Furthermore, while the lineup has a couple of needs, their starting rotation also might have one. Despite having two aces in Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, there is a weakness in the back end of the rotation that might need to be addressed. Unfortunately, that weakness is one of their top young pitchers, Andrew Painter.

Could Gage Wood Replace Painter?

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With another poor outing for Painter on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, there is going to be some concern about what the right-hander can bring to the table going forward. So far, he has totaled a (1-7) record and 6.21 ERA. With a WHIP of 1.57, Painter is allowing far too many baserunners, and he is getting hurt by it.

While Philadelphia is giving him ample opportunities to work through it, the time might soon come for a change. The Phillies could certainly seek some external options before the trade deadline, but they have another arm in the minors that is rising through the ranks in Gage Wood. The former first-round pick has been pitching really well, and he could be an option for the team if he continues to perform well.

Wood still has a lot to prove in the minors, but the Phillies have been monitoring his innings, and that could be with the plan to have him come up and make an impact for them down the stretch. If Painter’s struggles continue, and an in-house replacement very well could be Wood.