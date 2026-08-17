Phillies Shockingly Not in Top 10 of MLB Power Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a bit inconsistent this year, but the team is still right in the mix for a playoff spot despite being 10 games under the .500 mark at one point.

It has undoubtedly been an interesting season for the Phillies in 2026. After a terrible start to the campaign, the team elected to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, after a 9-19 start. Don Mattingly took over, and the team was able to right the ship a bit.

Now, after being buyers at the trade deadline, the expectation for them is going to be to make the playoffs and find a way to be successful in October. This is a group that has some high-end talent, and there is reason to believe that if they get into the dance, they can make some noise.

However, getting there will be key, and there is still a lot of work to do for Philadelphia. This week might not have started out great for the Phillies, but they were able to finish strong and ended up with a winning week.

Will Leitch of MLB.com recently wrote about the updated MLB power rankings. For the Phillies, the team surprisingly dropped despite a winning week.

Philadelphia Shockingly Drops Despite Good Week

Aug 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been an ideal start to the week with a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies did bounce back nicely. Starting off in the Field of Dreams Game, Philadelphia was able to build up some momentum with a sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

Things seemingly clicked for the Phillies in the three-game set with the Twins, with Philadelphia outscoring them 23-7.

Getting a series win was certainly something that the Phillies needed, and they will be looking to bring some momentum home for the series against the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals this coming week.

With both the Marlins and the Cardinals still being in the mix for a playoff spot, these two series will be important for the Phillies. If the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs, but their margin for error is slim.

What is surprising for the team is that they dropped two spots in the rankings from ninth to 11th despite a winning week. The Phillies currently have the seventh-best record in baseball, and not being in the Top 10 is a major surprise.