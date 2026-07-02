Phillies Offense Reaching New Level Roughing up Paul Skenes

There have been some inconsistencies with the Philadelphia Phillies lineup this offseason, as offensive production has not always been easy to come by.

However, in recent weeks, the team’s lineup has started to heat up and click on all cylinders. Too often earlier in the year, all of the offensive production fell on the shoulders of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper and outfielder Brandon Marsh.

While all three of those players have remained productive, the team’s supporting cast has started to pick up its production. So much so, they are even dominating stars such as Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

With each team winning one game of the four-game series, Skenes took the mound for the Pirates against Zack Wheeler in Game 3. A matchup between two of the best pitchers in baseball didn’t go as anyone planned.

Phillies crush Paul Skenes en route to win

Jul 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both offenses were incredibly productive, scoring a combined 12 runs, 11 of which were earned, in the first five innings of the game off the star hurlers. The Phillies were able to take full advantage of one defensive miscue in the bottom of the second inning by Pittsburgh.

Justin Crawford hit into a force out, but advanced to second base because of an error by Nick Gonzales. Instead of an out being recorded in a bases-loaded situation, the Phillies scored two runs.

Next up was the red-hot Trea Turner, who has begun turning his season around over the last two weeks. He stayed on fire, launching his 10th home run of the season to stake Philadelphia to a 5-0 lead.

The Pirates would battle back in the top of the third inning with Henry Davis hitting a solo home run, his seventh of the year, off Wheeler. Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single for the team’s second run of the evening.

The Phillies would get one of those runs back when Brandon Marsh hit his 15th home run of the year, a solo shot. In the bottom of the fourth inning, it was Harper who got in on the hit parade with a double that scored Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Turner.

Skenes would finish the fourth inning, but that was the end of his night. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner was roughed up, surrendering six hits and two walks that resulted in eight runs, seven earned, being charged against him.

TREA FOR THE THIRD DAY IN A ROW! 💣 pic.twitter.com/nYshPAyR36 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2026

Limiting home runs is something that Skenes has excelled at throughout his career. But it has been a bit of an issue in 2026. With two being hit by Philadelphia off him, he has now given up 11, tying the most in a single season of his career.

Performing at this level offensively, the Phillies are going to be incredibly difficult to beat.

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