Two Key Phillies Players Getting on Track at the Plate
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The Philadelphia Phillies have been arguably the best team in baseball since they made a managerial change.
Rob Thomson was fired after the team started 9-19. Don Mattingly took over on an interim basis, and the team has found massive amounts of success, currently owning a record of 48-38, putting them only 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
Part of what contributed to the team’s slow start was players not performing up to their standards. Some of them, such as Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott, eventually found their footing.
It took longer for others, like shortstop Trea Turner and center fielder Justin Crawford, but they have started to figure things out over the last two weeks or so, and it has helped elevate the team’s performance to another level.
Trea Turner, Justin Crawford catching fire for Phillies
As shared by Jack Fritz on X, both players have made adjustments to their approach at the plate. Turner no longer uses a leg kick, and the results have been magnificent over his last 13 games.
Before that stretch, he was mired in a 1-for-16 slump. His slash line dropped to .216/.268/.326, and there were serious questions about how much longer Mattingly could afford to keep him in the leadoff spot with how much he was struggling.
In the 13 games since, he has been on fire. Turner has produced a .345/.379/.527 slash line, hitting two home runs and four doubles with seven RBI. His .425 batting average on balls in play is likely unsustainable, but it is certainly encouraging to see his performance turning a corner.
This stretch has improved his slash line to .237/.286/.358 on the season in just over two weeks.
Crawford, who was struggling mightily at the plate in his first taste of the Major Leagues, made an adjustment with his hand placement and also eliminated the stride he made in his swing. It has helped cut back on his groundball rate, leading to more success with the bat.
Through his first 12 games in June, the rookie center fielder had only six hits and zero multi-hit games. In the 15 games since that point, he has a .362/.388/.426 slash line with two doubles and six RBI.
His ability to turn the lineup over successfully and get on base ahead of Turner, Schwarber and Bryce Harper has helped this offense get on track and reach a new level, which is resulting in plenty of wins.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.