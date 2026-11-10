Phillies Perfect Trade Partner This Offseason Is the Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be aggressive this offseason, seeking out upgrades for the roster, knowing the window for this core to contend is rapidly closing.

Since reaching the World Series and losing to the Houston Astros in 2022, the Phillies' postseason stay has gotten shorter and shorter each season, culminating in a defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Round a few weeks ago.

A lot of focus thus far has been on ways Philadelphia can upgrade their lineup, and rightfully so. This offense was underwhelming in 2026, with catcher, left field, third base and shortstop being the least productive based on wRC+.

Additions will be made from outside of the organization to address some of those weaknesses. Free agents such as Randy Arozarena, Seiya Suzuki and Teruaki Sato have been linked to the Phillies. But they should also scour the trade market for deals, with the Astros being a prime partner.

Astros are the perfect trade partner for the Phillies

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was back in the playoffs in 2026, but finished with an 81-81 record. The franchise has made changes, moving on from general manager Dana Brown in August and manager Joe Espada after the season concluded.

The Astros could be looking to shake things up on the roster themselves, and Philadelphia should be making some calls to see what their plans are because they have two infielders who would be perfect fits for the Phillies: shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Isaac Paredes.

The asking price for both players will not be low, but each has one more year of team control before hitting free agency. Given the current state of the Philadelphia roster, taking on one-year rentals could be in the team’s best interest, especially with prospects Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon working their way through the minor league system.

The Phillies need infield help with Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa all free agents. Players need to be brought in to fill the spots if all three depart, but committing long-term money and blocking their prospects would be the wrong decision to make.

Jeremy Pena or Isaac Paredes would be huge upgrades for Phillies

Jun 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) greets third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) crossing home plate on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquiring Pena or Paredes would provide the team a one-year stopgap to fill those voids until their youngsters are ready. Pena has started to tap into his offensive potential over the last two seasons. His 24% strikeout rate was the second worst of his career, but the 124 OPS+ would fit nicely near the top of the order.

Defensively, he would also be a sizable upgrade over Trea Turner, who could be ticketed for a spot in the outfield if he cannot figure things out defensively. Pena didn’t have his best campaign with the glove but has been a steady defender in the past.

Paredes would fit the bill as a right-handed slugger who can help replace the production of Bohm, should he depart. The two-time All-Star offers a little more pop than Bohm with five consecutive seasons of 19+ home runs and an OPS+ of at least 112 every year over the same span.

Paredes works walks, doesn’t strike out a ton and has been working hard on his defense. He offers some versatility, logging time at second base and first base in addition to the hot corner in 2026 for the first time in a few years.

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