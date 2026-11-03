Why Astros' Isaac Paredes Would Be a Great Trade Target for the Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are entering what feels like a pivotal offseason for the franchise, coming off another early exit from the postseason. With a desire to still compete, the Phillies will have to find ways to improve.

With the offseason underway following the conclusion of the World Series, there is a lot of debate on what the future of MLB is going to look like. It seems likely that there is going to be some sort of lockout with the owners and players not on the same page. Due to the uncertainty, that could result in an interesting and perhaps chaotic offseason.

For Philadelphia, the team is usually very aggressive in their pursuit of upgrades, and they have a few areas of need. While they should be aggressive in free agency, working the trade market also makes a lot of sense for the team. The Phillies would surely like to be a little bit more careful with their spending, and one potential trade option that could make a lot of sense is Isaac Paredes from the Houston Astros.

Paredes Would Be an Interesting Addition

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Alec Bohm as a free agent, the Phillies could be in the market for a third baseman. Internally, they do have a solid potential option in Aidan Miller. However, the young prospect missed a lot of 2026 with a back injury.

Miller is a very talented prospect, but giving him the starting job right out of spring training would also come with some risk. Furthermore, with Trea Turner’s struggles at shortstop and that being Miller’s natural position, the team might see him as a there if Turner struggles defensively.

With all that being said, Parades is a two-time All-Star and is under team control through the 2027 season. Last year with the Astros, he was a solid slugger, slashing .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs and 94 RBI.

As a right-handed batter with those types of numbers, he would be a great addition to a lineup that could use a spark from that side of the plate. Turner was a major disappointment not only on defense, but in terms of his offensive production as well.

Due to his struggles, the team was lacking production from the right side of the plate, and that remained a problem throughout the season.

Adding a player like Parades would help solve that in a significant way, and he can also play a position that could be a need for the team. Overall, if he is available, he would be a great addition for the Phillies.