4 Reasons Teruaki Sato Should Be Phillies No. 1 Target in Free Agency

The clock is ticking on the current core of the Philadelphia Phillies, which is why they are going to be aggressive this offseason in seeking out upgrades for the roster.

There are several holes to fill, but luckily for the Phillies, their weaknesses match up with the strengths of what isn’t considered a strong free agent class. One of the players whom they should be targeting this offseason is Teruaki Sato.

A star with the Hanshin Tigers in NPB, he won the league’s Triple Crown this past season and will be posted for MLB teams to try and sign. Philadelphia needs to be at the top of that list, and here are four reasons why.

No Qualifying Offer Penalties

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) strikes out in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies need upgrades, but the penalties for signing players who received the qualifying offer are harsh. Three of the team’s top presumed targets, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and San Diego Padres left-handed relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, all received them.

That puts Philadelphia in a precarious spot. Not only would they be committing to a lucrative, long-term deal for a player, but they would have to surrender their second and fifth-highest picks in the next draft and $1 million in international pool money.

Those penalties wouldn’t come into play with Sato. He is going to receive a massive multi-year deal, but there isn’t any draft compensation or international pool money added on top.

Build Japan Pipeline

There are only three teams in MLB that have not signed a player to a free agent deal directly from Japan: the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and Phillies. That isn’t a list a major market team such as Philadelphia should want to be on.

They are missing out on building a pipeline to a very talent-rich source. Signing Sato would change that and could alter the long-term outlook of the organization for the better. Better late than never to get in on such a strong international market.

Legitimate Source of Power

Japanese INF Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers (NPB) has entered MLB’s posting system. The 27-year-old Sato won the Central League Triple Crown in 2026, batting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs, and won his second consecutive Central League MVP Award. In six NPB seasons, Sato… pic.twitter.com/XNy8fNmpdp — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2026

One of the goals the Phillies have this offseason is to add more offensive punch to their lineup. Another source of power would be nice and Sato can certainly provide that. Over the last two seasons, he has hit 79 home runs despite playing in a pitcher-friendly park for home games.

He produced a .992 OPS this past season, getting posted at the perfect time. Along with the home run power, he had 40 doubles this past season and showed some patience, drawing 68 walks, which was the third most in the Central League.

Sato has a little less power than Munetaka Murakami, but a better hit tool. There are some concerns about the strikeouts and swing-and-miss in his game, but some scouts believe his approach at the plate is better than numbers would suggest. Cutting back on some swings would do wonders for his underlying metrics and stats.

Doesn’t Block Prospects

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has a few stellar prospects working their way through the system in the infield, including Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon. Signing Sato would provide the franchise some insurance until they are ready because he can play third base, replacing Alec Bohm, for the time being.

Once Miller is ready for the Major Leagues, and if he has to move over to the hot corner, Sato can move to left field or even second base, depending on what happens with Bryson Stott. He could be playing shortstop in 2027 if Trea Turner doesn’t improve with the glove.

While not necessarily known for his defensive prowess, Sato can at least move around the diamond and not block the younger players from having a spot in the Big League lineup.

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