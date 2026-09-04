Phillies Relying on Bench Pieces in Game 1 Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are beginning a monumental four-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park that will go a long way to determining how the National League East race is going to unfold.

Entering the series, the Phillies are trailing the Braves by four games in the division and are holding the No. 1 spot in the NL Wild Card race, a half-game ahead of the Chicago Cubs. If they want to chase down Atlanta and take the division crown, it would be ideal to win at least three out of these four games.

Facing off against left-handed pitcher Chris Sale in Game 1, interim manager Don Mattingly has decided to turn to his bench to provide a spark. Two left-handed hitters, All-Star Brandon Marsh and the red-hot Justin Crawford, are not in the starting lineup.

Two right-handed hitters are taking their spots instead. Edmundo Sosa, who has been providing the team with some clutch performances at the plate as of late, will be starting in left field and batting sixth.

Phillies sitting Brandon Marsh, Justin Crawford against Braves

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after a solo home run by third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derek Hill, who has provided some incredible moments himself since being acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox, is manning center field and will take Crawford’s spot, rounding out the lineup in ninth.

Those are the biggest takeaways from the starting lineup, as the rest of it looks similar to how it has been the last few weeks. Leading off is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and batting second is shortstop Trea Turner.

Both of them must have a good series, setting the tone at the top of the lineup. Turner has looked like he may have found something against the Los Angeles Angels, but has struggled against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Batting third and playing right field is Bryce Harper. Riding a 34-game on-base streak, he has benefited greatly from the addition of Luis Arraez, the team’s new second baseman, as his protection, who has been batting cleanup.

Playing first base and batting fifth is Alec Bohm, who has been great since the All-Star break. The same goes for Bryson Stott, who is playing third base and batting seventh after Sosa. Behind the plate is J.T. Realmuto, who is batting eighth.

That will be the lineup used in support of Cristopher Sanchez, who is coming off a seven-inning shutout performance against the Angels in his last start. Philadelphia will certainly need that again because Sale has dominated the Phillies this season, although this is a completely different team compared to the one he mowed down in April.