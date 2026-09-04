Three Players Who Must Step Up For Phillies In Pivotal Series vs. Braves

With the holiday weekend here, the Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for a massive four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. There is going to be a lot on the line for the team, and players are going to need to step up.

The Phillies have wrapped up their nine-game road trip, and with a 6-3 record, it was an impressive showing. Philadelphia has been able to gain some ground on the Braves in the division, and they have cut the lead in the division to four games.

Philadelphia and Atlanta will meet seven more times for the rest of the year, but from the Phillies’ perspective, this series at home will be huge. The Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball of late, and the team hopes to clinch a playoff berth soon.

This has all the makings of a fun series, and one that the Phillies will be hoping to prove what they are made of. However, in order to win the set, players are going to need to step up. Here are three players that Philadelphia needs to have a good series.

Bryson Stott

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a nice breakout year for Stott in 2026. The talented infielder has been able to have a great campaign and has also moved over to third base and played the position well following the trade for Luis Arraez.

Over the last seven days, Stott has been in a slump, slashing 095/.167/.286. The 28-year-old can be an X-factor for the team when he’s hot, and in an important series against the Braves, his performance will be key.

Kyle Schwarber

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it has been a great season for Schwarber overall, the star slugger has been in a bit of a slump. Over the last 15 days, he has slashed 191/.286/.426 with three home runs and nine RBI. Furthermore, in the last seven days, the numbers have been worse, with Schwarber slashing .174/.286/.217.

If the Phillies are going to have a good series against Atlanta, they will need their star slugger to break out of his mini slump.

Zack Wheeler

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday night, it will be the star right-hander for the Phillies taking the mound. In August, the production from Wheeler was not great, and the team really needs him to be the ace he has shown for most of the season if they are going to be successful in October.

Fortunately, in his last outing he looked a lot better, and that will hopefully be a sign of things to come. Command has been the main issue for Wheeler with his struggles, and Saturday will be one of his most important starts of the year.