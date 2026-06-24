Phillies Remain Without Star Slugger Against Nationals

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals have split the first two games of their four-game set.

In Game 1, the Nationals won 4-1 before the Phillies won a thriller in Game 2, 14-9, coming back from deficits in the eighth and ninth innings. It was certainly nice not to drop two games to a divisional rival to start a series, especially because Philadelphia was without star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

He was a very late scratch from the lineup because of lower-back tightness on Tuesday. And now, he is set to miss his second consecutive game, as he isn’t in the lineup on Wednesday for the second straight contest.

While the Phillies haven’t given any indication that this is a serious ailment, Schwarber is dealing with, it is worth keeping an eye on. Should he have to miss any more time, it would be a major obstacle for the team to overcome.

Phillies remain without Kyle Schwarber for second straight game

Jun 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Without their star slugger in the lineup, Bryce Harper is going to get the night off from the field and will handle designated hitter duties. He will be in his regular spot in the lineup, batting third. It will be Alec Bohm flipping over from one corner to the other, as he will bat cleanup and play first base.

Taking over his spot at third base will be Edmundo Sosa, who was the designated hitter in Game 2. He will be batting eighth once again.

The rest of interim manager Don Mattingly’s lineup reads similarly to how it did when Schwarber was a late scratch the previous day. Batting leadoff is Trea Turner, who is playing shortstop and showing some signs of life recently.

Behind him, taking Schwarber’s spot in the two-hole, is Brandon Marsh. He did his best impersonation of the slugger, launching his 10th home run of the season to keep the two-out rally going in the ninth inning last night.

After Harper and Bohm in the lineup is second baseman Bryson Stott, who has been a run-producing machine the last few weeks. Batting six and playing behind the plate is J.T. Realmuto.

Getting another opportunity in right field and hitting seventh is Gabriel Rincones Jr. Sosa bats after him, and Justin Crawford rounds out the order, batting ninth and playing center field.

They will be looking to give as much support to Aaron Noal, who is starting on the mound against Carson Palmquist, who is making his season debut. Both teams would love strong outings from their starters after heavy bullpen usage in the first two games.

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