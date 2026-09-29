Phillies Reveal Heavy Right-Handed Lineup to Face Chris Sale in Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for Game 1 of the National Wild Card Round against the Atlanta Braves, and they will have a tough challenge against Chris Sale.

It was certainly an interesting road to get here for the Phillies, but the team has made the playoffs, and this is a veteran group that is built to win in October. However, if they are going to do so, they will have to overcome a few challenges.

Recently, the team lost All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez to an ankle injury, and he won’t be playing in the Wild Card Round. Furthermore, while Jesus Luzardo was able to come back and pitch one inning in the last game of the season, he isn’t going to be at full strength right now either after missing most of September.

However, the left-hander is going to be the opener for the team on Tuesday, and it will be interesting to see what the plan will be after him.

On the other side, the Phillies’ lineup will have to go against one of the best pitchers in the league in Sale. Don Mattingly is going to try and attack Sale with as many right-handed hitters as he can throw at him and hopefully find some success.

Phillies Going Right-Handed Heavy vs. Sale

Phillies lineup, Game 1 at Atlanta. 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC/94WIP.



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 9

Bohm 3

Hill 8

De La Cruz 7

Stott 4

Sosa 5

Realmuto 2



Luzardo LHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 29, 2026

Somewhat as expected against the talented left-hander, the Phillies will be getting as many of their right-handed hitters in the lineup. Most notably, it will be Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill in the lineup for Philadelphia.

Hill will be batting fifth, and De La Cruz will be batting sixth in the lineup. The two don’t have a ton of experience against Sale with just 15 at-bats combined, but De La Cruz has two hits, and Hill has been able to hit a double off the star southpaw in the past.

As expected, the career numbers for the Phillies lineup against Sale aren’t great. However, one player who has had success against Sale in his career is Alec Bohm. The former All-Star will be starting at first base, and with a career OPS of .838, including a home run in 23 at-bats against Sale, he will be a key piece of the lineup on Tuesday.

Overall, it will be an uphill climb for Philadelphia in this game against Sale. Don’t be surprised to see Marsh and Justin Crawford coming off the bench at some point in this game when the Phillies hopefully get into the bullpen.