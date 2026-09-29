Predicting Phillies Wild Card Lineup Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t make it easy on themselves, needing to win on the final day of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs.

But after several underwhelming games strung together, the team rallied and got the job done in Game 162, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the No. 3 Wild Card spot in the National League and hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks. That set up a series against their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in the Wild Card Round.

The Phillies have already announced the pitching plan for Game 1, with Jesus Luzardo taking the ball as the starter and Andrew Painter prepared to pitch in a bulk-inning role behind him. Essentially, they are looking to cover as many innings as possible given the struggles of their bullpen.

What will the lineup look like behind those pitchers? Here is a prediction of who interim manager Don Mattingly could go with to start the game.

Who will be in Phillies Game 1 lineup against Braves?

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Trea Turner, Shortstop

2. Kyle Schwarber, Designated Hitter

3. Bryce Harper, First Base

4. Alec Bohm, Third Base

5. Bryson Stott, Second Base

6. Edmundo Sosa, Left Field

7. Bryan De La Cruz, Right Field

8. J.T. Realmuto, Catcher

9. Derek Hill, Center Field

For the most part, this is the same as what Philadelphia has gone with most of the season. Mattingly has a philosophy of sticking with your best guys and didn’t want to put any more pressure on the team while they were struggling to move players around.

The biggest question mark is what the team will do now that Luis Arraez is injured. He was hurt on Sept. 24 while beating out a single against the Milwaukee Brewers and is being left off the Wild Card Round roster, with Otto Kemp taking his spot.

When he was removed from the game, it was Edmundo Sosa who took over at third base, moving Bryson Stott back to second base. Bryce Harper moved back to first base in one of the regular season games against the Rays, and that could be the direction Mattingly goes again so that he can get more right-handed hitters in the lineup.

Phillies have historically stacked righties against Chris Sale

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have had no answers for Chris Sale this season, who has mowed them down in four starts, allowing a .167/.242/.278 slash line in 99 plate appearances. In 26 innings, he had a 2.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Mattingly has leaned into the platoon advantage, going with right-handed hitters over lefties, which is fair to expect again. Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford will start the game on the bench with Sale on the mound.

Edmundo Sosa, Bryan De La Cruz and Derek Hill will all have a chance to prove themselves at the start. Starting Sosa limits the team’s late-game maneuverability a little bit, but Mattingly has started as many right-handed hitters as possible during the regular season against lefties, and it is hard to imagine that changing now.

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