Phillies Right-Handed Relief Pitcher Drawing Trade Interest

The Philadelphia Phillies could have a very busy offseason, given how many items are on their to-do list this winter.

One area of the roster that needs to be upgraded is their bullpen. Year after year, the relief pitchers fail to step up when needed most, and 2026 was no different. A group that was overworked throughout the year crumbled at the end, with Don Mattingly having very few options he trusted.

Right-handed reliever Jonathan Bowlan is someone who emerged as a reliable source of production during the summer, but saw his production tail off at the end. While he was never placed on the injured list, he was battling an ailment that could have contributed to his lack of success over the final weeks and in the playoffs.

Despite that blip on the radar, Bowlan is someone to keep an eye on as a trade candidate this offseason, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

Jonathan Bowlan could be used as part of trade package

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bowlan, in particular, has generated regular interest from rival clubs. He grades well on projection models. The Phillies like Bowlan and are in no rush to deal him. But if another team has a more “proven” setup man available in a trade, it might take a package including Bowlan to acquire him,” Gelb wrote.

Right now, the Phillies have one part of their bullpen pecking order set: Jhoan Duran is the closer. There is a strong collection of right-handed arms that could certainly emerge as a setup man in front of him.

Bowlan is in that group, as is flamethrower Alex McFarlane, who had a magnificent debut in 2026. Caleb Kilian, who was acquired along with Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the deadline, is another option.

That is a strong quartet to start with, but as Gelb noted, none of them would be considered “proven” commodities at this point. Of course, that could always change, but it is why the door is being left open on a possible trade, with Bowlan in the middle of those talks.

Jonathan Bowlan is a strong asset for Phillies

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Bowlan (52) and catcher Rafael Marchan (13) celebrate win against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Matt Strahm last offseason, Philadelphia won that deal going away. Strahm had a 7.32 ERA across 41 appearances before he was designated for assignment on Aug. 4.

Bowlan had a 3.36 ERA across 59 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched, both career highs, with a 1.3 bWAR. Those numbers are all the more impressive when taking into consideration he allowed a run in six out of his last eight regular season appearances.

Six of the 21 earned runs against Bowlan in 2026, and four of the eight home runs he allowed, came during that stretch. He certainly has the tools to become a high-leverage pitcher, but the question is, will that come with the Phillies or another team after a trade?

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