Phillies Have Elite Trade Chips Despite Underwhelming Farm System

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows this offseason is an important one.

His team’s performance on the field has regressed each season he has been with the franchise, going from National League pennant winners in 2022 to a Wild Card Round exit this past postseason.

Moves have to be made this offseason to get the most out of an aging core that looks as if it will be back for at least one more season. This certainly feels like the last hurrah for Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler as a group, especially with the lockout looming.

Expect Dombrowski to be aggressive in looking to upgrade the roster, which means dipping into the farm system again. While the Phillies don’t have a highly regarded group of prospects, they do have a few elite trade chips that can bring back some MLB-ready talent: a trio of shortstops.

Phillies have some strong prospects to consider as trade chips

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aidan Miller, Bryan Rincon and Tyler Spangler are three of the team’s top five prospects, and all three are shortstops. Their long-term futures may lie elsewhere, especially for Miller, but trading from a surplus to address a weakness would make plenty of sense.

However, there are even complications to this process. Some of the shine has worn off Miller, who missed almost all of the 2026 campaign with a back injury. Participating in the Arizona Fall League, he is looking to make up for lost time in terms of plate appearances and reps, but it will take more than a good showing in the desert to rebuild his value; he has to prove he can stay healthy when it matters most.

Rincon made major strides in 2026 and burst onto the scene as an impact prospect. His fielding traits are elite, as he will almost assuredly remain at shortstop long-term defensively. That provides a strong floor as a prospect, but his value is on the rise with his offensive abilities coming around.

Spangler was the team’s first selection in the 2026 MLB Draft, No. 36 overall, out of De La Salle High School. The Phillies are hoping they got a steal with him after he missed his senior year of high school ball, throwing his draft stock for a loop.

A couple of hits last night for Aidan Miller in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game!@PhilsPlayerDev x @MLBazFallLeague pic.twitter.com/QcTyvg9Kv1 — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) November 9, 2026

Similar to Miller, there are some long-term questions about where Spangler will play defensively because of his size, drawing some comparisons to Texas Rangers star Corey Seager.

A balancing act of winning now and not mortgaging the entire future is hard to pull off, but it's one Dombrowski needs to figure out this offseason. The team’s best trade chips are three shortstops, but two of them may not be there long-term.

With that in mind, Miller or Spangler could be the trade chips the team dangles, but there are some question marks surrounding both.

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