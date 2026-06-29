Phillies Rightfully Move Into Top 5 of MLB Power Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies are red hot, and the team is now charging up the standings and making a run at the division.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Phillies. This was a team that was one of the worst in baseball to start the campaign and are now playing like a World Series contender.

Philadelphia was sparked following the firing of their manager Rob Thomson, and that decision has proven to be the right one. Don Mattingly has been able to lead this veteran group very nicely, and the Phillies are where they want to be at this point of the season.

Now, while the team will undoubtedly be seeking ways to improve this summer, they have to be pleased with where they are currently. Improvements can always be made, but what Philadelphia has been able to accomplish is impressive.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his latest power rankings, and the Phillies continued their rise up. Following another good week, Philadelphia was able to move into fifth, which is one spot up from last week.

Phillies Are a Contender

Jun 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. | John Jones-Imagn Images

After another good week, Philadelphia is continuing to prove that their bad start to the season is behind them. With it being a full week of action for the team, the Phillies were able to go (5-2), earning series wins against the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets.

Winning against divisional opponents is never easy, and Philadelphia being able to have a strong week has helped them move within three games of the Atlanta Braves. This was a team that got off to a complete opposite start from the Phillies, and now the two teams are just three games apart.

While Philadelphia has been playing well in their last 10 with seven wins, the Braves are the opposite in that same span with seven losses. It would have seemed crazy at the beginning of the season that the Phillies would be able to catch them in the division, but that has become a reality.

This week, Philadelphia will be playing the Pittsburgh Pirates to start the week on a four-game set. The Pirates have been pretty good this year, and this will be a test as an in-state rival. Following an odd off day on Friday, it will then be the first two games of their series against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday and Sunday.

With the Phillies now rightfully in the top five of the power rankings, they will be seeking to continue to build momentum and move up.