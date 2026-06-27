Phillies Sign Veteran Outfielder to Minor League Deal With Opt Out

Arguably, the biggest need for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into the MLB trade deadline is an outfielder, preferably one who hits right-handed.

The production of their right-handed hitters against left-handed pitching this season has been totally underwhelming. But they are showing signs of improvement recently, led by outfielder Derek Hill.

Acquired by the Phillies from the Chicago White Sox after Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffered season-ending injuries, he has provided a spark to the team. In 28 plate appearances, with Philadelphia, he has a .357/.357/.607 slash line, hitting two home runs and one double.

Looking to shore up the depth in the outfield even more, the Phillies have added another veteran to the mix. As shared by Jorge Castillo of ESPN, the team has signed Tommy Pham to a minor league contract that includes an opt-out date of July 25.

Phillies sign Tommy Pham to minor league deal

Sep 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) hits a RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The veteran outfielder has already suited up for 11 different clubs in his MLB career, most recently with the New York Mets, last appearing in a Big League game on April 26. Should he appear in a game with the Phillies, he would tie Matt Stairs as the positional player who has suited up for the most teams.

Pham didn’t provide the Mets with much production this season, going hitless in 13 at-bats. Now 38 years old, it is certainly possible that he is nearing the end of the line. However, he was incredibly productive with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025, really turning things around after he underwent a procedure to fix his eyesight.

He finished the season with 0.9 bWAR, producing a .245/.330/.370 slash line in 120 games and 449 plate appearances. Pham showcased some power with 10 home runs, 17 doubles and one triple while knocking in 52 runs.

The Phillies have signed Tommy Pham to a minor-league deal, a source tells ESPN. He has a July 25 opt out. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) June 27, 2026

He certainly possesses some value as organizational depth. Hard contact with plate discipline is his calling card offensively. He doesn't strike out a ton and shows patience, waiting for his pitch. Throughout his career, he has also hit left-handed pitching well with a .796 OPS.

At this stage in his career, he is best utilized in a reserve/platoon role against left-handed pitching. It is a role he could certainly earn with Philadelphia, depending on how things go with Hill and prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr. at the Major League level.

Pham’s addition is a good one as an insurance policy, but his addition shouldn’t deter the team from seeking more outfield help ahead of the trade deadline.

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