Phillies Rumored Free Agent Target Projected for $90 Million Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies are on the search for some lineup upgrades this winter in free agency.

While the overall class isn’t very strong, the players projected to be at the top of the list for positional players all play positions of need for the Phillies. The biggest hole they have to address is in their outfield, where the top MLB free agent is Randy Arozarena.

Coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances with the Seattle Mariners, he is hitting the open market at the perfect time. One of the true standouts in what was a disappointing season in the greater Northwest, combined with a weaker free agent class, should result in a nice payday for the talented outfielder.

Randy Arozarena contract projection revealed

Jul 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How much money could Arozarena make? Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has revealed contract projections for the top 50 free agents this winter, and he believes the veteran outfielder will receive a four-year, $90 million contract.

A recipient of the qualifying offer from the Mariners, that could certainly complicate his market. Should he decline that offer, which seems like a foregone conclusion, whichever team signs him will have to forfeit draft picks to bring him aboard.

Given the current state of their farm system, giving up their second and fifth-highest draft picks, along with $1 million in international pool money, is a steep price on top of a multi-year deal. However, Arozarena would fill the biggest need in the team’s lineup: an everyday player who hits right-handed.

While not known for his defense, which is a troublesome area for Philadelphia, he has been consistently productive offensively in his career. He has six consecutive seasons of at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and he led MLB with 113 runs scored this past season.

Randy Arozarena's contract projection surprisingly low

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That production does not wane once he reaches the postseason. Under the brightest lights the sport has to offer, Arozarena rises to the occasion with a career slash line of .292/.380/.565. Most of that damage came when he burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays and launched 10 home runs in 20 postseason games, winning ALCS MVP as well.

There are certainly some risks to signing a player who will be 32 years old when the 2027 season starts. Decline in production normally starts to show at that age, and the Phillies don’t have the designated hitter spot open to hide him at times from playing the field.

Alas, as a win-now team that has plenty of veterans on its roster, the Phillies need to make an upgrade in the outfield. Arozarena is arguably the best one available, and if he is available for less than $25 million annually, the team needs to make an aggressive push for him.

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