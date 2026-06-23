Phillies Seen as Fit for Potentially Intriguing Slugger at MLB Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to play some excellent baseball of late and are coming off a winning week. However, the team isn’t perfect, and there will be areas in which they try to improve.

After the terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball since May and are starting to chase down the Atlanta Braves a little bit in the National League East. Coming into the season, expectations were once again high for Philadelphia.

Unfortunately, this was a veteran group that did not get off to a good start, and there was understandably some panic when they went 10 games under .500. The lineup took the bulk of the blame for the team getting off to a slow start, and at times, they have still struggled a bit. As the trade deadline approaches, they would be wise to try to strengthen the unit.

Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the Phillies being a potential fit for the San Francisco Giants' third baseman, Matt Chapman. While Alec Bohm has been playing much better of late, this could be an interesting move not only for this year, but for the future as well.

Chapman Would Be an Intriguing Addition

San Francisco Giants infielder Willy Adames | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Due to Bohm performing much better of late, third base hasn’t been a position talked about much anymore as a need for the team. The inconsistencies of Bohm over the last several years have been a bit frustrating, but he is capable of being an impact player for the team when things are going right. However, as a free agent at the end of the season, this could be his last one in Philadelphia.

Due to that impending free agency, pursuing a player like Chapman to be the answer at the hot corner for the next several years is appealing. Even though he is 33 years old, he is still producing at a very high level for San Francisco. However, with him locked up to an expensive long-term deal, the Giants would undoubtedly have to eat some of his contract to move him.

If the price is right in that sense, he would be a great player to help the team improve. Chapman can be just as effective, if not more than, Bohm, and he will also provide them with a fantastic glove at third base. Even though it might not be a position of need for them right now, it could make sense for the Phillies to try to upgrade.