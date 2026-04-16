Phillies Should Be Concerned About Another Bad Performance by Key Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies came into Wednesday night, hoping to get a win over the Chicago Cubs and take the series. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

For the third straight series now, the Phillies have been on the losing end, going 3-6 during that span. For a team that has championship aspirations, losing three straight series is not ideal, especially when the opponents could be contenders in the National League playoff picture.

For Philadelphia, while they have had a plethora of offensive struggles, one of their key pitchers is also struggling. On Wednesday, Jesus Luzardo had his worst outing of the year, and the Phillies have to be concerned about how their left-hander has looked this year.

Third Poor Start is Concerning

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

For a team that is built on having a strong starting rotation, the results have been very mixed for the group this year. While Cristopher Sanchez has been amazing so far and looks like a candidate for the NL Cy Young Award early on, his fellow southpaw in the rotation has not.

Against the Cubs, Luzardo allowed nine runs, eight of which were earned, on 12 hits and walked one batter. It was easily his worst start of the campaign, but for the third time in his four starts, he has not looked good.

The 28-year-old has started this season in which he has allowed at least five runs three times. Fortunately, he did get one good outing against the Colorado Rockies, or his overall numbers would be looking even worse.

With an ERA of 7.94, it is going to take some time for Luzardo to get back to respectable numbers. However, the real concern should be whether or not he can. Three outings like he’s had at the beginning of the season are really concerning, especially when Philadelphia is relying on him to be a key contributor for them.

The last time Luzardo had struggles like this, he felt like he was tipping pitches early on last year. That will certainly be something for him and the coaching staff to look into, because the results are concerning.

While it was a bad loss for the Phillies, the poor start overshadowed the offense, which once again did not do much. Philadelphia is certainly a team that needs a bit of a spark early on, and perhaps the potential return of Zack Wheeler to the rotation next weekend will be what they need.