With the offseason underway, the Philadelphia Phillies have been a little bit quiet so far. However, as things start to heat up, the Phillies will have a couple of different areas to improve.

Even though the team was able to make the postseason for the fifth straight year, the Phillies did not live up to expectations this year once again. While it took the team until the last day of the regular season to make the playoffs, they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Atlanta Braves.

This was the third straight year in which they were eliminated from the postseason early on, and there were a number of issues for the roster. Coming into the winter, the clear needs for the team are to improve the bullpen and get some help for the outfield.

However, while those are the two most pressing needs for the team, they also didn’t receive great production from behind the plate, and that could be a spot that arguably should be upgraded as well.

One potential trade candidate for the Phillies could be All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman from the Colorado Rockies.

Goodman Would Be a Great Addition

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at some of the needs for the Phillies, while the team does have J.T. Realmuto signed for the next two years, the veteran catcher struggled in 2026, especially on offense.

While going after a catcher with another $30 million owed to Realmuto isn’t ideal, it could be what’s best for the team. With Goodman still reportedly available from the Rockies, he would be a massive upgrade at the position from an offensive standpoint.

Last season, Goodman slashed .245/.310/.529 with 41 home runs and 88 RBI. At just 27 years old, he is a young player in his prime, and that would be an appealing addition for the Phillies.

Goodman has primarily been a catcher the last couple of years, but he did play in the outfield earlier in his career with the Rockies. If Philadelphia were to land him, they could try to play him in the outfield some, which would solve a need there. However, with Realmuto likely needing more time off, Goodman would fill a need behind the plate.

The price in order to acquire him would undoubtedly be high, but he is a young player in his prime and one that could solve a need. Overall, he is certainly a player that makes sense for the Phillies to pursue.