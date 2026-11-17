The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason with a lot of things to address. Now that the general manager meetings have come to a close, things should start heating up soon.

Coming into the offseason, the Phillies have a few clear needs. Philadelphia was held back last year by their bullpen and, at times, their lineup as well. When looking specifically at the lineup, the offensive production of the outfield was not great.

The team saw free agent signing Adolis Garcia go down with an injury early, but even prior to that he wasn’t performing great. Furthermore, in the second half of the year they moved Bryce Harper to right field to try and help following the acquisition of Luis Arraez. However, that was always going to be a short-term solution, and the team needs to improve in that area this winter.

While the Phillies are always active while seeking improvements, doing some subtracting before adding could make sense for the team. Philadelphia is certainly a group that could afford to do some retooling, and one player potentially being traded makes sense.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about the most likely trade candidate from every team. For the Phillies, it was outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Trading Marsh Makes Sense

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Philadelphia seeks to shake things up, moving on from Marsh makes sense. At the same time, it would have been crazy to say that when he was an All-Star in the first half of the season in 2026, his second half made it look like he wasn’t a major league player.

The struggles with consistency are something that has plagued the lineup of the Phillies over the years, and while there will always be ups and downs over the course of a long season, Marsh’s polar opposite numbers last year were shocking.

With it making sense that the team could look to move him, what the return could be would be anyone’s guess. On a contender, Marsh is likely best suited as a platoon player in the outfield.

That is an avenue that the Phillies could pursue, but they could really use an everyday outfielder to help alleviate some of the struggles that the team has from an offensive production standpoint.

Philadelphia will be seeking outfield help regardless of what they elect to do with Marsh. This has been a major area of need for the team, and while he has had some good moments with the franchise, it could be time to move on.