The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that is seeking improvements this winter, and how they will go about it will be interesting. Perhaps one avenue the team will seek improvements is on the trade market.

With the offseason underway, the Phillies haven’t done too much so far to improve the team. Overall, the offseason around the league has been quiet, and perhaps teams are waiting to see what happens regarding the labor talks.

However, while that will eventually all be sorted out, Philadelphia is a team that is going to be trying to address some areas of need. The Phillies were eliminated early once again from the playoffs, and they need to fix a couple of key areas.

One of the areas that they need to improve is their outfield. This area is one that has been an issue for them and they have struggled to fix it. However, one player who makes sense for them to pursue is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran Makes Sense as Trade Target

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For seemingly the last year or so, Duran has been a name mentioned in trade rumors and speculation quite frequently. Due to the amount of young talent that Boston has, playing time for everyone is going to be getting a bit tricky to figure out, and Duran could finally end up being the odd man out.

After his breakout year in 2024, there has been a bit of a decline in production, especially when looking at the 2026 campaign. Last year, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs, 69 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. While the OPS being under .700 is not ideal, he was a 20-20 player, which does hold some value.

While he is a couple of years removed from his best year and is coming off his worst, that makes his trade value tricky to figure out. Duran is still under team control, which is appealing, but he needs to be better offensively.

For the Phillies, this is a team in desperate need of an everyday outfielder and one that can help improve their lineup. Duran has had some good years in the majors, but he isn’t a sure thing based on the struggles of last year.

Overall, if the price is right, the Phillies would be wise to take a little bit of a risk and pursue him. Perhaps a change of scenery is what he needs, and he can find his All-Star form of 2024.