Phillies Should Pursue Reunion with Talented Rockies Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball of late and are now storming toward the .500 mark.

Following the disappointing start to the campaign, the Phillies are slowly but surely getting back on track. With a big win on Thursday night against Ranger Suarez and the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia was able to win their fifth straight series and has built a good amount of momentum.

While there is still plenty of work to do, the Phillies have found their groove with Don Mattingly taking over, and that is a good thing to see. This was a team that was expected to be a contender in the National League in 2026 once again, with a strong veteran core.

As they continue to improve and hopefully get back into contention, they will likely be seeking some upgrades for a couple of areas. Despite the success of late, they do still have numerous issues offensively.

One of the most pressing is in their outfield, where, besides Brandon Marsh, they haven’t received a whole lot. As the team looks for ways to improve, adding another capable slugger in the outfield will be one of those areas to look at. Furthermore, one player who could make a lot of sense is a reunion with former first overall pick Micky Moniak.

Reunion with Mickey Moniak Makes Sense

Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even though he might not have gotten off to a good start to his career with the Phillies, the former first overall pick has emerged with the Colorado Rockies. In 2025, he was able to have his breakout year, slashing 270/.306/.518 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 135 games played.

So far this season, he has proven that the 2025 campaign was no fluke. In 36 games, he has slashed .308/.355/.677 with 12 home runs and 26 RBI. As always with a player on the Rockies, it is important to look at the home and road splits. While he has been better at home, he still has an OPS just under .800 on the road this year, indicating that he can still be a strong player outside of Coors Field.

The 28-year-old is under team control for next year, with him entering his final season of arbitration. That will make the cost to get him a touch higher, but he could be worth it. Even though a right-handed slugger would be ideal, Moniak could come in and provide a jolt to the lineup offensively.