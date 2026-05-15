Area of Struggles for Phillies Wisely Seen as Somewhere They Will Seek Upgrades

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to inch closer to the .500 mark following their terrible start to the season, and they are once again looking like a contender.

It was undoubtedly a horrific start to the year for the Phillies. Perhaps there was a little bit of a hangover for the team following a tough elimination in the playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team started the campaign with a (9-19) record.

This resulted in the franchise moving on from manager Rob Thomson, and that has seemingly created a bit of a spark for them. Since the firing, the team has a record of (12-4), and they have won five straight series.

While things are going well, there are still some areas that they can improve. Philadelphia is far from a perfect team, and one area is where they should seek some upgrades.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what every team needs if the trade deadline were today. For the Phillies, getting some help for their outfield would be the main priority.

Outfield Assistance is a Top Need

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the argument can certainly be made that third base is a more pressing need with the struggles of Alec Bohm, the outfield could also use some help on the offensive side of things.

Fortunately, they do have one excellent player out there this year, and that is Brandon Marsh. The slugger is off to a red-hot start and could be an All-Star in the National League this year. However, there hasn’t been a ton of production offensively outside of him.

Justin Crawford and Adolis Garcia have been the two other main starters for the team, and neither has really excelled offensively. Crawford is seen as one of the best young players in the system, and he has started to show some positive signs at the plate of late. However, the overall numbers aren’t strong.

Garcia was brought in with the hope of turning things around after a couple of poor years with the Texas Rangers. However, he has slashed .222/.286/.348 with four home runs and 13 RBI. Considering he has been batting in the top six of the batting order most nights. Philadelphia could clearly use an upgrade in that area. As the team seeks to continue to play well, offensive help in the outfield is a clear area that they can improve upon.

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