Phillies Stars Accomplish Feat Not Done Since Yankees in 1932

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to have one of their more impressive wins of the season on Saturday night against the New York Mets, and in doing so, accomplished something not seen in a long time.

While the offense for the Phillies has certainly taken a lot of heat this season, the squad looked great against Freddy Peralta and the Mets on Saturday. Philadelphia exploded for 15 runs in the win, making it one of their more impressive showings of the season.

The Phillies are a team that does have some holes in their lineup, but they have also proven that when things are going right, they can be a scary unit to face. Peralta found that out the hard way, allowing 10 runs in 2.2 innings of work.

As expected in the lopsided 15-3 win, a lot of players contributed to the Phillies. However, it was their two stars that put on a show. Kyle Schwarber was able to hit three home runs in the game, giving him 28 on the campaign now. Furthermore, Bryce Harper was able to hit for the cycle for the first time in his career.

These two being able to accomplish this feat in the same game was the first time teammates have done this since the New York Yankees did it on June 3, 1932. In that game, it was Tony Lazzeri hitting for the cycle and Lou Gehrig mashing four home runs.

Phillies Match Yankees With Impressive Feat

The @Phillies are the second team in MLB history to have a player hit for the cycle (Bryce Harper) and a player hit 3 homers (Kyle Schwarber) in the same game.



The other was the Yankees on June 3, 1932 (Tony Lazzeri cycle, Lou Gehrig 4 homers). pic.twitter.com/PxG7mhZF61 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 21, 2026

Being in the same company as Gehrig in a feat is certainly a good thing for the Phillies, and it was encouraging to see their offense have this type of performance. Philadelphia’s lineup has felt a bit top-heavy this year, with the group relying heavily on Harper, Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh.

Fortunately, in this game, both Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto were also able to contribute with multi-hit games. These two players are really key for the team, and they will need to see more of that going forward.

For Harper and Schwarber, this game will certainly help them make their case for being All-Stars in the National League this season. With the game being in Philadelphia, both would love to be there, and perhaps at least one will do the Home Run Derby.

Even though the offense overall has had some struggles, it was great to see the impressive performance on Saturday night.