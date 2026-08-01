Phillies Surprisingly Named the Best Fit for Angels Infielder

With just a few days left until the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline, Philadelphia Phillies fans are hoping their team makes a major splash and secures a real upgrade.

The team is 3-9 since the All-Star break and has fallen seven games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings with a 57-52 record. Now that Ronald Acuña Jr. has returned for Atlanta, the pressure is truly mounting on Philadelphia to do something and do it now.

Fans are hoping that the Phillies will land three-time American League MVP and South Jersey native Mike Trout, but there is a greater chance of a zombie apocalypse taking place before Halloween. However, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, another Angels stud would be a great fit for Philadelphia -- shortstop Zach Neto, whom Passan called the "best fit" for the team on the trade market.

Through 106 games this year, Neto is batting just .232 and has struck out more times (149) than anyone else in the American League. However, he does have 19 home runs, and he's on pace to easily hit more than the 26 homers he had last year, which was his career high. Neto has gotten a little warmer in July with a .253 batting average.

Do Phillies have enough to acquire Zach Neto?

Jul 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) is greeted by teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Passan cast doubt on whether they can actually acquire him.

"For a team that's as good as the Phillies, they have a lot of needs. This is a good thing and a bad thing. It's good because it suggests ample opportunity to improve. It's not so good because there's only so much prospect capital to splash around before you've put yourself into a shell of a farm system like the Padres, for example.

"Granted, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has experience in gutting minor league systems -- and has done so to generally good effect. But the Phillies might have a choice to make. Their system is thin. They don't want to move Francisco Renteria, an impressive-looking 17-year-old center fielder who has been the best player in the Dominican Summer League. Gage Wood, their first-round pick last year, is high on a lot of teams' preference lists.

"But someone like Neto would take, presumably, Wood and Renteria. And at that point, further acquisitions would deplete Philadelphia's system even more."

Phillies farm system makes trading for Zach Neto difficult

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a double during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia's farm system is considered one of the weakest in the sport. That hurts because it limits their optionality when it comes to making trades, not to mention developing young talent in-house that could address the team's roster needs.

Right now, the squad needs pitching help, both in terms of another reliable starter and one or two serviceable relief pitchers. It also needs help in the outfield and a right-handed batting threat.

The Phillies' star power is undeniable, and with luminaries such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, they can beat anyone in any given game. After starting this season 9-19, they got hot in May and June, allowing them to come within two games of Atlanta in the standings at the All-Star break.

But the holes in their roster are also undeniable, and those holes will get exposed this October, if they even make it there, unless at least one of them gets plugged soon.