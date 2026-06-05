Phillies Unsurprisingly Named Landing Spot for Orioles Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some excellent baseball of late and have marched back over the .500 mark. However, while the team is playing better, there is still work to do to improve.

Coming off a really strong month of May, the Phillies have started out well in June with a series win over the San Diego Padres at home. Philadelphia still has a long road back if they want to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, but their continued good play should have them in the playoff hunt.

So far, the Phillies have been led by one of the best starting rotations in the game, which could have the NL Cy Young award winner on their roster. Southpaw Cristopher Sanchez is currently in the middle of one of the best stretches of pitching in the history of baseball, and the team has greatly benefited from it. While his scoreless streak did come to an end recently, he has been electric.

Even though the Phillies likely don’t have too many concerns about their starting rotation, the lineup is a different story. This is a group that needs to improve, and they will have to address some needs before the trade deadline.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently wrote about potential landing spots for Baltimore Orioles slugger Taylor Ward. To little surprise, the Phillies were named a landing spot.

Philadelphia Unsurprisingly Named Landing Spot for Ward

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Phillies have a clear need to help improve the team, and it is a right-handed bat for their outfield. Aside from Brandon Marsh, production in the outfield offensively has not been good. Both Adolis Garcia and Justin Crawford have had a lot of struggles offensively, and these are two clear spots the team could seek upgrades for.

While Crawford is a young player that the team does have high hopes for, Garcia is only on a one-year deal, and replacing him wouldn’t impact the team long-term. A player like Ward makes a lot of sense for the Phillies as a rental, and he could provide them with what they are looking for.

This season, the slugger might not be putting up the same power numbers that he did with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, but he has been effective and better than what Philadelphia currently has. If the Orioles continue to struggle, Ward is a logical player to move and would be a great fit for Philadelphia.