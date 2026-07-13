Underrated Orioles Stud Named as Good Trade Fit for Phillies

While the Philadelphia Phillies have played well over the last couple of months ever since Don Mattingly replaced Rob Thomson as their manager, they continue to have some definite holes that need to be plugged if they are to make serious noise in the Major League Baseball Playoffs this fall.

Their pitching staff continues to be problematic, and they need help in the outfield, especially after right fielder Adolis Garcia's season-ending lat injury. But it is pretty much assured that the team would also welcome some added juice on offense.

In a recent ESPN article, Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan went over the top candidates to be traded ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline and who could fit well where. Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward could be moved, especially since the team is struggling a bit, and the Phillies were named as a potential fit for him.

Last season, Ward had 103 runs batted in and 36 home runs, and while his batting average was just .228 and his strikeout rate was high, he is adept at drawing walks, and that type of player will always have some value.

Taylor Ward a great trade fit for Phillies

Jun 8, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward (3) looks on during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this year in 95 games, he has picked up his batting average to a more respectable .256, and his on-base percentage is a strong .385. He has just 25 RBIs and six home runs this year, but he has already been walked 73 times compared to 75 times in 157 games last year.

"Ward has been very consistent, offering above-average offensive value for the sixth year in a row," McDaniel and Passan wrote for ESPN. "His defensive value is slipping into the fringy-but-fine area, while his spike in walk rate has helped make up for his drop in barrel rate. The components for power are still here, so I think his power numbers will get some positive regression in the second half. That said, Ward is a player whom the acquiring team is probably happy doesn't come with a multiyear commitment, both to lower the price in prospects and also because he has turned into a different player for the first half of 2026 than the one the O's acquired in the winter."

Ward is in the final year of his contract, so if the Phillies were to acquire him, he could, at least in theory, give them some optionality as far as player moves this winter, especially with the possibility of a salary cap being instituted.

Oppo Taco Taylor 🌮 pic.twitter.com/yyHu78m3j6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 12, 2026

They wouldn't have to be locked into committing a certain amount of money to him beyond this year, but at the same time, they could lose him for nothing in free agency.

One possible minus with Ward is the fact that at age 32, he has never appeared in the postseason. Until this year, he spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs or won north of 85 regular-season games since 2014.

With a player like that, fans and analysts will always wonder if he will play up to his standards when the lights get brighter and hotter in October.

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