Phillies Welcome Veteran Back to Lineup Against Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies are back home at Citizens Bank Park for a six-game homestand after a successful West Coast trip, during which they went 4-2.

Their first opponent on the homestand is the San Diego Padres, whom they swept to begin their West Coast trip last week. They have made it four in a row against the National League West contenders after winning the opener 3-2 on June 2.

The Phillies will be looking for their fifth consecutive victory over the Padres and to secure a series victory over San Diego on Wednesday evening. They will be getting some help in the lineup, welcoming back catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The veteran backstop suffered an injury scare in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he was hit in the wrist on a pitch from Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Realmuto tried to tough it out, staying in the game for one defensive inning before being removed from the contest.

J.T. Realmuto back in lineup for Phillies

May 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits a one run home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Fortunately, there was no serious damage, just dealing with some soreness and bruising. Philadelphia held him out of the lineup last night, but he is back behind the plate tonight and batting seventh in the order.

The rest of the lineup is pretty much the same as interim manager Don Mattingly has had it regularly. His only major change has been swapping shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, which is the alignment he is sticking with.

Schwarber remains in the leadoff spot with Turner batting No. 2. As the case has been virtually the entire season, Bryce Harper is then batting third and playing first base. Eventually, something will have to be done to put him in a position to drive in more runs; he is coming up with two outs and zero runners on more than any player in the MLB.

At the very least, he has protection now from Brandon Marsh. He continues to produce at the plate, earning him the cleanup spot in the order while starting in left field.

Playing third base and batting fifth is Alec Bohm. Behind him in the order at No. 6 and playing second base is Bryson Stott.

Realmuto follows him, with Adolis Garcia playing right field and batting eighth. Mired in a horrendous slump, the veteran outfielder did manage to get a hit in the first game against the Padres.

Rounding out the lineup, batting ninth and playing center field is Justin Crawford, who was seventh in the order in the opener and went 1-for-4.

They will be looking to give as much support as possible to Cristopher Sanchez, who won the National League Pitcher of the Month Award for May and is riding a historic 44.2-inning scoreless streak into the game.

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