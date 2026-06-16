Phillies Well-Represented in Early All-Star Game Voting

The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a good start this week with an impressive win against the Miami Marlins. As the Phillies continue to try to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the division, their recent stretch has been an impressive one.

Following a horrific start to the season, Philadelphia has been one of the best teams in baseball and are once again looking like a contender. As expected, with the team overall performing much better, they have had a lot of individuals performing well.

With the All-Star Game being in Philadelphia this year, there will be a hope to see the team well represented. They should certainly have a few pitchers there, but even though the lineup might not be performing as well as they would like overall, they have some very deserving players to make the team as of now.

With the results coming in for the Phillies, the team was well-represented in the first part of early fan voting.

Phillies Well-Represented in Early Voting

National League All Star balloting pic.twitter.com/woqZGksO0a — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

As expected, with Philadelphia playing better and the All-Star game being in their home stadium, the Phillies are expected to have a number of players make the All-Star team. With the first part of the process being the fan vote, early results have been pretty good for the team.

At catcher, J.T. Realmuto is shockingly high, currently in third place at the position. Also in third place is Bryce Harper, who is trailing Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson so far. One of the shockers so far is to see Bryson Stott currently in second place behind Ozzie Albies in the voting.

Furthermore, on the left side of the infield, Alec Bohm is in second place in voting, and Trea Turner is in fourth. With these two in the running, it is clear that Phillies fans have been active getting their votes in so far.

In the outfield, Brandon Marsh is currently in third place, and as a very deserving All-Star, he will hopefully be able to hold off some talented players behind him. Furthermore, as expected, Shohei Ohtani is ahead of Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter.

Overall, there are a lot of players for Philadelphia in the mix early on. While that is great to see, the deserving players to make the team from the lineup are certainly Harper, Marsh, and Schwarber. However, with fan voting being meaningful, perhaps another player might be able to sneak in.