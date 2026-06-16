Suprise Season From Phillies Slugger Has Helped Offense Immensely

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to sustain their strong play of late, the team has to be pleased with some of the individual performances they have seen so far.

While it might have been a terrible start to the campaign for the Phillies, this is a team that has bounced back really quickly and is right back into contention. As a veteran group, the slow start was shocking to see for the team. Philadelphia going (9-19) to start the year, and having the worst run differential in baseball was surprising to see, but they have since turned it around after they fired Rob Thomson.

Even though the team might be playing much better, there is still some room for improvement before the trade deadline. One area that the team will undoubtedly be trying to address is the batting order. However, while there are some gaps in the lineup, the team has had one player who has been a major surprise this season.

Paul Casella of MLB recently wrote about the biggest surprise for the Phillies this season being the performance of Brandon Marsh. With a real chance to be an All-Star, he is certainly right.

Marsh Has Been a Great Surprise

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While the slugger might have been mostly a platoon player throughout his career so far, he has been able to hit left-handed pitching this year and has earned a spot as an everyday starter for Philadelphia.

In 66 games so far, he has slashed 322/.356/.492 with eight home runs and 32 RBI. With an OPS just under .850, Marsh should be in the running for a spot on the All-Star team this year, and he has been an excellent complement in the lineup to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

What has really helped him take his game to the next level has been his ability to hit southpaws. So far this season, he has slashed 288/.328/.424 with one home run and eight RBI in 59 at-bats.

Compared to last year, when he had an OPS under .600, there has been a massive increase in production. With some of the key right-handed hitters in the lineup struggling against lefties, Marsh's doing well has been key for them.

With the batting order having some question marks, the All-Star caliber season thus far from Marsh has been a welcome sight. Hopefully, he is able to keep it up, and if he does, he should be playing in the Mid-Summer Classic.