Three Players Who Must Step Up for Phillies in Game 2 of NL Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a devastating loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card. Once again, it was the bullpen that really let them down.

Coming into the game, the Phillies were unsure what to expect from Jesus Luzardo. However, the southpaw exceeded all expectations and went five innings, allowing just one run. If Philadelphia had a crystal ball before the game and saw that level of production from him, they would have been ecstatic.

However, the bullpen for the Phillies did not get the job done in this one. Overall, the unit allowed four runs, and with a lead in the seventh inning, the team turned to their closer Jhoan Duran against some of the best hitters in the Braves’ lineup. While he was able to get through the seventh easily, he ran into trouble in the eighth and gave up a three-run home run to Austin Riley.

Now, the team will be getting set for Game 2 on Tuesday, and this will be a win-or-go-home scenario for the team. In an elimination game for Philadelphia, here are three players who have to step up.

Cristopher Sanchez

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the season on the line, the Phillies will be turning to one of their two aces. It has been a fantastic season once again for Sanchez, and Philadelphia will need him to be at his best on Wednesday.

Due to the struggles of the bullpen in Game 1, going seven innings seems like it is a must for the southpaw in Game 2. While who might come in behind him is a bit uncertain, the Phillies will have the advantage in terms of the starting pitching matchup in this one.

Bryce Harper

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) walks to the dug out in the fourth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As one of the best players in the batting order for the Phillies, it was not a good performance against Chris Sale in Game 1. Overall, Harper went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. While he did give one swing a long drive just foul of being a home run, he had a lot of bad swings on Sale.

Fortunately for the All-Star slugger of the Phillies, he won’t have to face Sale in Game 2, and that will be a good thing. If Philadelphia is going to win, they need their stars in the lineup to produce. The Phillies got some good production from the supporting cast in Game 1, but it will be stars like Harper that they need in an elimination game.

Someone in the Bullpen

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the struggles of Alex McFarlane and especially Duran, who Don Mattingly is going to be able to trust out of the bullpen is yet to be determined. Due to the workload in Game 1, Duran might not be available in Game 2.

With other options being limited, this feels like a spot that the team could get creative. Andrew Painter wasn’t used in Game 1 with Luzardo being able to go five innings, and he could be a factor coming out of the bullpen. Furthermore, Zack Wheeler’s name will certainly be considered for an inning or two, perhaps as well.