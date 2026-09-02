Jesus Luzardo on Track for MLB History Dominating for Phillies

The 2026 MLB season did not get off to the kind of start that Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo was hoping for.

His ERA was 5.77 through eight outings following a tough start against the Colorado Rockies on May 8. His underlying metrics hinted that there was some bad luck involved, and if he could keep throwing in the fashion he was, things would start to even out.

Anyone who trusted the numbers has been proven right. Luzardo has been dominant from that point on. In his 20 starts since then, he has a 2.07 ERA and 2.83 FIP across 126 innings with 152 strikeouts. The Phillies have gone 17-3 during that stretch, and the talented lefty is on pace to create some remarkable MLB history.

His most recent start came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road at Chase Field. He threw 6.2 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts.

Jesus Luzardo having season for the ages on the road

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That improved his record on the road to 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 116 strikeouts. According to OptaSTATS on X, Luzardo can become the first pitcher since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913 to finish a season undefeated on the road with a sub-2.00 ERA and 100+ strikeouts.

Depending on what interim manager Don Mattingly does with his rotation down the stretch, Luzardo could start two more times on the road against the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. If he makes it through those outings unscathed, he will be in a class of his own when it comes to performing on the road.

That is certainly an excellent trend for the postseason, where Philadelphia is very likely going to have to go on the road and win games. Having someone who thrives as much away from Citizens Bank Park as he does bodes well for their outlook.

The @Phillies' Jesús Luzardo on the road this year:



9-0

1.76 ERA

116 K



Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, no MLB pitcher has finished a season undefeated with a sub-2.00 ERA & 100+ strikeouts on the road. pic.twitter.com/upXvXsjPa4 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 2, 2026

This has already been a memorable campaign for Luzardo, who was named to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career. He has also already made some history, along with teammate Cristopher Sanchez, becoming only the third left-handed duo to record 200+ strikeouts in back-to-back seasons in MLB history.

Luzardo is certainly earning the contract extension the team signed him to this past offseason. Through 28 starts, he has a 13-5 record with a 3.02 ERA across 169.2 innings to go along with 209 strikeouts.

He is on pace to set multiple career highs, along with the potential MLB record for road performance.

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