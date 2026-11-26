The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet start to the offseason, and with some ideal targets coming off the board in free agency in addition to one of their own key players leaving, what the plan is going to be is uncertain.

For the Phillies, this has felt like a pivotal offseason for the team coming off another playoff exit in addition to their core getting older. Philadelphia still has some high-end talent, but there are some clear needs that have to be addressed.

So far, the Phillies haven’t made any notable upgrades for the team, and one of their top run producers from last year has officially left. Former All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm has signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Kansas City Royals. At that number, it is a bit surprising that the Phillies didn’t look to bring him back.

Phillies Should Have Brought Bohm at Signed Contract

With Bohm signing with the Royals on a two-year deal worth $20 million, that seems like a very reasonable contract and perhaps a steal for Kansas City. There have been some ups and downs for the former All-Star, but the potential to be an impact player is there also.

In the first half of the year, Bohm struggled with some off-the-field issues regarding family and finances. However, he ended up being one of their best players in the second half of the year.

For the Phillies, seeing Bohm sign the contract that he did should have been a number that would have made sense. $10 million a year for just a two-year deal is a really fair deal and one that would have made sense for Philadelphia.

Last season, Bohm slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs and 88 RBI. While his OPS was under .700 for the entire season, that is largely because of the struggles early on in the season. However, 88 RBI is a pretty solid number, and Bohm was a good run producer for the team.

Furthermore, in three of the last four years, Bohm was able to record 85 or more RBI. For Philadelphia, that is a lot of production to try and replace in terms of RBI, and it figures to be Aidan Miller who is going to be the logical choice to replace him.

Miller is the top prospect in the system for the Phillies, and despite missing a lot of time in 2026 because of a back injury,

Even though Miller could absolutely come up and make a major impact, bringing back Bohm at that number would have made a lot of sense for the Phillies.