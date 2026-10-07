Predicting What the Starting Rotation Will Look Like For Phillies in 2027

Following an earlier end to the postseason than they would have liked, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to improve over the winter.

This is a team that has been able to make the playoffs for five straight years, but has come up short of the ultimate goal. After making the World Series in 2022, they have been eliminated before then in each of the last four years.

With the core of the team getting a bit older, the team needs to figure out what the path forward is going to be. Arguments can be made both that the Phillies should be breaking this veteran core up or trying to continue to retool around it.

While that will work itself out, no matter what the Phillies do this winter, they will have a great starting rotation next year. Here is an early projection of what the unit could look like.

Early Starting Rotation Prediction

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is going to be no shortage of questions regarding what the roster for the Phillies is going to look like, one area that appears to be pretty set is the starting rotation.

Coming into the next season, they will have the same five primary starters under contract for the 2027 season. Leading the way once again for the team is going to be Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez.

Wheeler missed the start of the season last year, but when he returned, he was really sharp and seemingly didn’t miss a beat. Furthermore, it was Sanchez who once again had a stellar year. This duo at the top of the rotation is one of the best in the league, and the team surely wished that they would have been going 1-2 against the Atlanta Braves.

Following those two will be Jesus Luzardo. The talented left-hander had a breakout year and was able to overcome a shoulder injury in September to deliver a really strong performance for the team in Game 1 of the playoffs. Luzardo has flashed some ace-caliber potential, and that would be great with Wheeler getting older.

While the season didn’t start out well, Aaron Nola was really solid down the stretch for Philadelphia and looked like the pitcher that they gave a monster extension to. Hopefully, the second half of the year will be able to be sustained throughout the entire season.

After Nola, the team will have Andrew Painter rounding out the rotation. The former top prospect of Philadelphia looked the part after getting a bit of a reset in the minors.

One name to keep an eye on is prospect Gage Wood. The first-round pick of the Phillies in 2025 might be ready to make his debut next season, and if a pitcher were to go down, he would be one of the top choices to be called up.

Overall, if this ends up being the rotation and everyone is healthy, it has the makings of one of the best in the league again. However, the team will need to make some improvements around them.