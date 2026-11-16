Phillies Take Worthwhile Shot on Former Nationals Pitcher as Rotation Depth

One of the goals that the Philadelphia Phillies had coming into the offseason was to bolster the starting pitching depth within the organization.

That task was easier said than done. Convincing players to accept a minor league deal knowing they would be blocked from truly competing for a spot in the Major League rotation is a challenge. Guys know they aren’t going to surpass Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter on the pecking order.

That certainly makes life difficult for the front office, having to get creative when addressing their need for starting pitching depth. More swingmen, pitchers capable of giving the team multiple innings out of the bullpen or stepping into the rotation in a pinch, are near the top of their wish list.

Early in free agency, the Phillies are already successfully addressing that need. Most recently, the team took a worthwhile risk on Max Kranick. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, he is in agreement on a deal with Philadelphia with a unique contract.

Max Kranick is great addition to Phillies pitching depth

May 4, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets pitcher Max Kranick (32) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is a non-roster invite deal that is also a split contract. Normally, this kind of contract is a win-win for both sides. The team doesn’t have to pay a full Major League salary to a fringe player who is operating as organizational depth, but the player will make more money than a standard minor league deal, while being paid Big League money for the duration of time they are with the club.

These are necessary offers for Philadelphia to convince players to sign with them, knowing their path to a spot on the Major League staff is a difficult one to navigate. For the Phillies, another thing that makes this deal unique is that it will present Kranick with the opportunity to work again as a starter.

He was a starting pitcher earlier in his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, making nine starts in 2021 in the Big Leagues. By 2024, when he was with the New York Mets, he was fully transitioning into a relief role in the bullpen.

Kranick has been a relief pitcher since, capable of providing the team with multi-inning appearances. In 2025 with the Mets, he was effective out of the bullpen with a 3.65 ERA across 37 innings of work.

Right-hander Max Kranick and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal, league sources said. It's a NRI/split contract that will give Kranick, 29, the opportunity to work as a starter. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 15, 2026

Unfortunately, he had to undergo flexor tendon repair surgery that derailed his campaign. He was able to get back on the mound for 17 appearances with the Washington Nationals in 2026, but he was ineffective with a 9.33 ERA across 18.1 innings.

Approaching another year removed from the surgery, Kranick is a smart addition for the team to make. He has proven to be successful out of the bullpen at the Major League level and is capable of providing the team with multi-inning appearances.

Building up as a starting pitcher with Triple-A Lehigh Valley will make him even more valuable to the franchise. While not a headline-grabbing move, this is one that could pay dividends down the line.

Philadelphia fans remember how ugly things got when Painter was optioned, and Luzardo went on the IL down the stretch, leaving the team scrambling for players to eat innings. Having players such as Kranick in the organization already will mitigate those concerns.

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