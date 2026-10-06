Contract of Key Player Has Become Major Problem for the Phillies

With the season over for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be focused on trying to have a good winter and improve in some key areas of need.

The Phillies had a bit of a disappointing campaign in 2026 and certainly fell short of expectations. A really bad start to the season was a contributing factor, but the team did bounce back nicely and overcame that to make the playoffs.

However, there were some issues that plagued this team throughout the year and were ultimately reasons why they were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Round.

One of the reasons for the struggles was the inconsistency of their offense. Key players got cold at bad times, and some never really got going at all. One of the players who struggled was shortstop Trea Turner. As a key piece of the franchise and a player who is under contract for a long time still, there are undoubtedly some concerns.

Turner Contract Has Become a Problem

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Trea Turner (7) throws to second base for an out after fielding a ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Phillies signed Turner, he was one of the best shortstops in the league; at 33 years old now, they have to be extremely concerned with the season that he had.

This season, he slashed .242/.297/.378 with 19 home runs, 58 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. While he did play in 157 games and was able to stay healthy, the results and the production on the field were not good.

With an OPS under .700, it was the first time since 2015, when he came up for 27 games with the Washington Nationals, that his slash line was so poor. As a shortstop at that age, the Phillies have to be concerned about how poorly he performed.

While the offensive numbers were arguably the worst of his career, his defense also regressed quite a bit. Philadelphia is going to have a very interesting decision to make when it comes to his future.

Due to the regression defensively at one of the most important positions on the field, perhaps a move to the outfield would make sense. The Phillies do have the need for a right-handed bat in the outfield, and he could be the solution.

However, while the team will try to figure out what to do with him, his contract has now become the worst on the team. At over $27 million per season for the next seven years, this isn’t going to be a deal that ages well.

While there is nothing that the team is going to be able to do about it now, they have to try to get the most production out of him as possible. Him being the starting shortstop doesn’t seem like a recipe for success, but options will be limited for Philadelphia.