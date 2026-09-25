Luis Arraez Injury Cements Phillies as Worst Playoff Lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup has looked completely different since the addition of second baseman Luis Arraez.

While his production hasn’t been as prolific with the Phillies as it was with the San Francisco Giants, having him as protection for Bryce Harper as the cleanup hitter has enabled the Philadelphia star to take his performance to another level.

The contact-first approach that Arraez brings is something the rest of the team bought into. In August, the Phillies had one of the best offenses in the MLB, improving their on-base percentage and coming up with timely hits.

However, Philadelphia looks like it could be without Arraez for the time being after he suffered a lower leg injury in the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. With him, the Phillies were placed last among the lineups of playoff contenders by Stephen J. Nesbitt and Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required); without him, they are solidified in that spot.

Where does Phillies lineup rank among playoff contenders?

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after their game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They placed the team 13th, and it is hard to argue with that placement based on the numbers in 2026. There are a lot of big names in the lineup, but not much production.

Entering the final series of the regular season, there are only two healthy Phillies players who have a wRC+ that is above the league average: Harper, with a team-high 135, and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, with a 130.

Arraez was third with a 110, and for a lineup that has been so underwhelming for large chunks of the season, losing him creates a major void in the lineup. Right now, the most consistent hitter beyond that duo is probably Alec Bohm, who got off to a historically poor start but has been excellent in the second half.

He has a .312/.379/.445 slash line in 243 plate appearances and is batting over .300 for the second straight month.

Phillies need supporting cast to step up

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrate win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will players on the team wake up and turn things around in October? On paper, this is a star-studded group, loaded with All-Stars such as shortstop Trea Turner, catcher J.T. Realmuto and outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Unfortunately, the first two are in the midst of the least productive seasons of their respective careers, and Marsh has been arguably the worst hitter in baseball for nearly three months. Philadelphia desperately needs them, along with Bryson Stott, to catch fire once again as they did in August.

This team has proven capable of getting hot and producing at a high level. But the odds are certainly stacked against them heading into the postseason, especially with Arraez potentially being sidelined.

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