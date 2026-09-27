Phillies Reliever Potentially Ends Team Tenure on Low Note

There are a lot of reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies are on the brink of missing the 2026 MLB postseason despite having odds that were in the high 90s just a few days ago.

The team’s lineup has gone ice cold, struggling to score runs with any consistency after being one of the most productive offenses in the sport in August. There is only so much the starting pitching staff can do when they are taking losses in games in which they surrender only two runs, as Cristopher Sanchez did in Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Another issue that has plagued the team all season is the lack of reliable bullpen arms. One relief pitcher who has struggled with consistency this season is Jose Alvarado.

The veteran lefty could not get the job done, but it looked like he was turning a corner in recent weeks. He was in the midst of the most productive stretch of the year, allowing a run only once in 13 appearances.

Jose Alvarado was on fire for Phillies

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 11.2 innings, Alvarado recorded 13 strikeouts and had a 0.77 ERA with five holds. Confidence in him was certainly on the rise, but right when interim manager Don Mattingly thought that he could trust his veteran to get the job done again, he crumbled.

On Sept. 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Andrew Painter stepped up and allowed only one run in six innings of work. Alex McFarlane threw the seventh inning, keeping the Brewers at bay to keep the game tied.

For the eighth inning, Mattingly turned to Alvarado, and the results were disastrous. He walked Jackson Chourio to start the inning, and he stole second base. Jake Bauers hit an RBI single and Gary Sanchez followed with a single of his own.

Jose Alvarado has struggled when Phillies needed him most

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado (46) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the first three batters got on base, Alvarado got Luis Lara to line out before he was removed from the game in favor of Chase Shugart. He allowed singles to Cooper Pratt and Joey Ortiz, allowing both inherited runners to score.

The veteran lefty didn’t take the mound in Game 1 against the Rays, but was called upon during their bullpen outing in Game 2. Again, things didn’t go well, as Alvarado had an identical line as he did two days prior.

He walked two batters and allowed one hit in another ugly outing, which could end up being the last one that he makes with the franchise. Alvarado is set to be a free agent this winter, and even if the Phillies make the postseason, there is no guarantee he would be part of the team’s plans.

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