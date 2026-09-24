Ranking the Three Most Important Bullpen Arms for Phillies Heading into October

The Phillies are very close to being able to clinch a playoff spot, but they have much bigger goals than just that.

While the Phillies were unable to get a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, they are still in an excellent position to make the postseason. With just four games left in the regular season, the playoffs are right around the corner for Philadelphia, and they are in a very tight race.

The Phillies played some excellent baseball in August, but so far this month, the results have been mixed. Philadelphia has struggled in a couple of key areas, and with the playoffs nearly here, there has been reason to be concerned.

Those two areas have been the bullpen and the lineup, both of which Philadelphia will need to perform well if they are to reach their goals for October. While both units have struggled at times this month, this is a lineup that still has a lot of talent, and the argument could be made that it is the bullpen that will be more important.

As October draws near, here are the three most important bullpen arms for the Phillies.

Alex McFarlane

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the bright spots in the bullpen this year has been the 25-year-old right-hander. With a need to improve the unit, the Phillies called up McFarlane, and he hasn’t looked back.

With some electric stuff, he is going to likely have an important role, especially following the team demoting Orion Kerkering. McFarlane has an ERA of 2.12 in 17 games this season, and the Phillies will be hoping he can continue that in October.

Jose Alvarado

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the overall season numbers aren’t great, Alvarado has been one of the best bullpen arms for Philadelphia this month. In a time period in which the overall unit has struggled, the southpaw has been at his best this year.

When the Phillies get into the playoffs, they are going to be seeing some very talented left-handed hitters. Having a weapon like Alvarado when he is pitching as well as he is to combat that is a great tool. After being ineligible for the playoffs last year with his suspension, there will undoubtedly be some extra motivation this October.

Jhoan Duran

Sep 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) rects after getting the games final out against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While getting the ball to Duran with the lead is going to be key, the right-hander continuing to be one of the best in the league at closing out games will also be key for the Phillies.

Philadelphia acquired Duran in a trade with the Minnesota Twins last year, and he has exceeded all expectations. In his first full season with the Phillies, the results have been great, and he has really filled a major need for the team.

So far this season, he has totaled a 1.88 ERA and has saved 33 games for the team. The numbers are fantastic, and if the Phillies are able to hand him the ball with the lead in a playoff game, they should feel pretty good.