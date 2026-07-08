Red Sox Pitcher Looks Like Ideal Trade Target for Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, the team is proving to be a true contender once again.

Even though this was a team that got off to a terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been able to rally back nicely. Now, with the team well over the .500 mark, improving and trying to win the division and set themselves for October baseball will be the goal.

As the Phillies get set to host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, the team will be looking for ways to improve. While Philadelphia has been very successful, there are a couple of areas that the team could use some improvements. With the trade deadline less than a month away, identifying who they should be targeting will be key.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently spoke about some potential fits for the Phillies at the trade deadline. One of them feels like it could be the perfect player to target, and that is Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman Would Help Solidify Middle Relief

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having an All-Star closer in Jhoan Duran in the bullpen, this is a unit that has been highly talked about of late. While getting Brad Keller back from the injured list soon will help, the bullpen woes likely need to be addressed with some external help.

Aside from Orion Kerkering, there haven’t been a lot of reliable arms for Don Mattingly to turn to get the ball to Duran. With that being an issue, and production from southpaws in the bullpen not being good, Chapman makes a ton of sense for the Phillies.

Due to the struggles of the Red Sox, Chapman seems like a player that is likely to be dealt, and McDaniel and Passan gave it a 90 percent chance. So far this season, the veteran relief pitcher has been pitching very well. He has totaled a 2.36 ERA, 18 saves, and 35 strikeouts.

Even though he is 38 years old, he has still been one of the best in the game at what he does. Due to the prospect pool for the Phillies not being the greatest, they are going to have to be mindful of who they target in the trade market. Philadelphia might be able to make only one notable splash, and Chapman might be the person they should pursue.