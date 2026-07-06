Phillies Have New Top Need That Must Be Upgrade Before Trade Deadline

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set to finish up their series against the Kansas City Royals, the team will be really starting to think about ways to improve this summer.

Despite the Phillies playing some great baseball, this is a team that does have a couple of areas of concern heading toward the All-Star break. Philadelphia has been led by the star power that the team has, but depth is an issue.

In the starting rotation, there are few better duos than Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler. As of now, it looks like Sanchez is going to be the starter for the National League in the All-Star Game. Surprisingly, Wheeler didn’t make the team, but he was certainly deserving.

Furthermore, the lineup has three All-Stars this season with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh all making the squad. Also, closer Jhoan Duran, who has been one of the best in the league, will be representing the Phillies.

While the team does have a lot of needs, one area in particular might be emerging as the one that they have to upgrade the most.

Todd Zolecki of MLB recently wrote about the area that the Phillies most need to upgrade before the trade deadline being to add a high-leverage relief pitcher.

Bullpen Becoming an Issue

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) calls for a relief pitcher against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Philadelphia is fortunate to have one of the best closers in the game, getting him the ball has been a bit of an issue. It seems like it is every year that the team is seeking to upgrade the bullpen, and this summer will be no different.

Currently, there aren’t a lot of reliable arms for Don Mattingly to deploy, especially with Brad Keller on the injured list. One of the top arms for the team has been Orion Kerkering, but besides the young right-hander, this is a group that has struggled.

Furthermore, the left-handers in the bullpen have not been good for the team. Jose Alvarado was expected to be a key contributor this year, but has totaled a 6.10 ERA so far. Tanner Banks has also struggled with a 5.86 ERA and a trip to the minors.

Adding another left-handed arm who the team can rely on is going to be key this summer. The Phillies will undoubtedly have to face some good left-handed hitters in the playoffs, and they need to be able to neutralize them. Overall, while the lineup could use a bat and perhaps the rotation of another veteran arm, getting a high-leverage weapon for the bullpen might be the most pressing need.